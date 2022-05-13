2023: Fayemi claims to have solution to terrorism, banditry in Nigeria

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, claimed on Friday that he has a template to end the country’s insecurity.

Insecurity has been a major challenge in Nigeria since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015 with the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and other criminals pillaging communities across the country.

Fayemi is one of All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants eyeing the party’s presidential ticket at this month’s primary slated for Abuja.

The governor, according to a statement issued by the Head of Campaign Organisation, Femi Ige, stated this during his visit to Borno, Yobe and Gombe States as part of consultations ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

He said: “Security will top my agenda as a security expert. I have a Ph.D. in War Studies and I consulted for Nigeria under President Olusegun Obasanjo, I was deeply involved in the resolution of the wars in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Rwanda, and Sri Lanka.



“We have a template that we’ll use in bringing peace to our people so that we can farm in peace, school in peace, and live in peace. If I can do it outside, why not for the country that has given me everything?

“My focus would be on bringing peace to my fatherland and ensuring that the Ibadan man finds home in Sokoto and the Sokoto man finds home in Akure, Abakaliki, Onisha or Owerri. The Oweri man must find a home in Damaturu. This is the Nigeria I want to fight for and I’m confident it’s achievable.

“Any government who can successfully tackle this would have succeeded in bringing happiness to our country, discourage the urge to secede, and address our perennial problem of youth restiveness.

“I believe I have the education, the energy, the capacity, and the knowledge to tackle this problem.

“Nigeria is a diverse country and there is diverse competency. There are competent people across the country but in a multi-cultural, multi-dimensional, and multi-religious society, you also need zoning to build trust and confidence.”

