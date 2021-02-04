Jonathan almost sacked me as FCT minister for allocating land to university – Gov Mohammed

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Thursday ex-President Goodluck Jonathan almost sacked him as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2014 for allocating a piece of land to Yusuf Ahmed, the founder of Baze University, Abuja.

Mohammed, who stated this when the founder and members of the university management paid him a courtesy visit in Bauchi, said he would always free resources for the improvement of society.

He said: “You all know my relationship with the Baze University very well, the struggle we had. One lady even wanted to snatch your land. I almost lost my job because of Baze University, you didn’t know that portion of the story, but I’m saying it today.

“There is nothing I cannot do to free resources for the betterment of society and that is what I did for you. I believe it was the best thing to do.

“I did it because I was freeing land from speculators and those that would use it for other obnoxious uses. I congratulate you and I’m proud to be associated with you in this very noble endeavor.”

The governor, who noted that the university was known worldwide, said he was happy seeing the university’s advertisement on Cable News Network (CNN).

Mohammed also accepted the university founder’s offer of 75 percent subsidy on scholarship for students in the state.

He added that the best graduating secondary school students in the state would be selected through a transparent process and placed in the university.

