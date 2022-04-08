Jonathan urges African countries to strengthen institutions for citizens’ benefit

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan has urged African countries to strengthen institutions in order to ensure the peace and security of citizens.

Jonathan made this call on Thursday while delivering a keynote address titled “Building an Inclusive Society for the Next Generation” in Abuja.

He delivered the address at the first year memorial and launching of Innocent Chukwuemeka Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation (ICCEF).

According to him, African countries must be deliberate in fostering the culture of inclusion.

Democracy, according to Jonathan, is a political concept that provides the broadest platform for public involvement.

It is based on the intrinsic virtue of human liberty, which includes political, economic, and social rights, the former Nigerian President noted.

Those rights, he maintained, were the foundation upon which democracy’s promises of peace, equality, and justice, as well as its ability to improve citizens’ welfare and social conditions, were built.

He also said democracy is meaningful when citizens are pleased and are protected from political and social risks such as hunger, poverty, prejudice, and persecution.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that attainment of basic human needs and fulfilment of democratic promises of peace and security and the flourishing of human rights are the basic background upon which democracy grows.

“One major ingredient to building an inclusive society is to ensure that we strengthen our institutions and be deliberate about the enforcement of economic rights in a way and manner that guarantees peace and social security of citizens.

“The empowerment of citizens in this regard will raise an army of conscious, patriotic and active citizens who can overcome the temptation of vote trading and other corrupt practises in our electoral system.

“We must therefore adopt measures that will completely eliminate the ugly incidence of merchandisation of the electoral process,” he said.

Jonathan stated that Africans must modify their political behavior and culture in order to develop nations.

He claimed that the type of politics practiced in most African countries hindered the desire for growth and development.

The ex-President urged Nigerian politicians and leaders to act in a way that instills hope and patriotism in the country.

Jonathan also asked them to inspire younger generations to believe in the Nigerian mission and to prioritize the country in everything they do.

“We must conduct ourselves in a way that will encourage youth and children to have confidence in their leaders and be convinced that Nigeria belongs to them.

“ That way, they will consolidate their stake in their country, believing that their country will protect them just like a father in the family unit will protect the interest of his children.

“There should be a deliberate mentoring plan and schemes that would ensure transition of power and values from one generation to the next,” he said.

