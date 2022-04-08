Accord Party sets conditions to accept former Oyo Gov, Ladoja

Dr. Abiola Ajaja, the Accord Party’s National Secretary, says the party will only accept former Oyo State Governor Rasheed Ladoja back if he follows the proper procedures.

Ajaja informed reporters on Thursday in Ibadan, that Ladoja has been making moves and romancing with persons underground, and that he wants to return to the party.

From 2011 until 2015, Ajaja served in the House of Representatives as the Accord Party’s representative for Ibadan South-East/North-East, while Ladoja was the state’s party leader.

Ajaja stated that the party’s doors were open to everyone who wants to join, but that they must follow the proper procedures.

“If anyone wants to join the party, our door is widely opened. We are ready to take Sen. Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja back, but he must follow the due process,” she said.

Ajaja recounted her fall out with Ladoja when he denied her a returning ticket as recommended by the National Secretariat of the party.

“I was denied the ticket because of reasons best known to him. He gave the ticket to the person I defeated in 2011, Gbenga Adewusi.

“I was forced to take him to court because I know what the party Constitution says. Before anybody can grab the ticket for any post, he or she must be a member for at least one year,” she said.

Ajaja, who claimed to be in possession of all the documents on her recommendation, said she took Ladoja to court because she felt it was a slap on her face.

“Our former leader, Ladoja dumped Accord Party in 2015 for PDP and later crossed to ADC before going to ZLP.

“When he was leaving Accord Party, he stated emphatically that the people would not hear about the name of the party again in Oyo State, but to the glory of God, he has been proved wrong,” she said.

The National secretary said the party is growing stronger, and that it has presidential, governorship, and national assembly contenders ahead of the 2023 elections.

Ajaja stated that she just ran the party’s primary election, which resulted in Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi being elected as the party’s Osun guber candidate.

“We have been engaging and wooing people to the party. We have Presidential aspirants, gubernatorial aspirants and aspirants for other elective posts.

“In fact, I was in Osun last week for the primary election of Dr Akin Ogunbiyi. I don’t want to mention names now because so many people are still coming to join us.

“I was told that Ogunbiyi is a popular candidate and I believe he is going to win,” she said.

