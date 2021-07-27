‘Joshua vs Fury super-fight more likely to happen in February, 2022’

The much awaited heavyweight boxing fight between Britons Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is most like going to happen in February next year.

This was revealed by Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, who also noted that both camps had planned to have the fight happen in December this year.

“We always wanted to do it in December,” Hearn said in an interview with TalkSport.

“But with AJ fighting 25 September and Fury now delayed until October, I think February is more realistic.”

The all-British showpiece was earlier scheduled for August, but could no longer happen after a court ordered that Fury must fight Deontay Wilder a third time.

The Fury vs Wilder trilogy has now been scheduled for 9 October.

Meanwhile, Joshua face a mandatory defence against Oleksandr Usyk on 25 September.

Should both Britons win their respective title defence fights, all four titles will be up for grabs in on night, with Fury being the WBC champion while Joshua having the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

