JUST IN: Again, CBN gov, Emefiele, snubs Reps, after escaping DSS arrest

For the second time in two weeks, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has snubbed the request of the House of Representatives to appear before the lower chamber.

Last week Thursday, Emefiele was expected to appear before the lawmakers after a summon, but he failed to make himself available.

The House of Representatives postponed his appearance to December 20, but the CBN governor was also absent at the plenary.

He had been summoned by the lawmakers to shed light on the cash withdrawal limit that has been trialed by criticism among the National Assembly.

The withdrawal policy instructed commercial banks and other financial institutions to reduce over the counter withdrawal to N100,000 and N500,000 for individuals and businesses respectively.

Why Emefiele failed to appear before House of Reps

According to a letter received by the lower chamber, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, CBN, Edward Adamu, said Emefiele has been absent due to an official trip with President Muhammadu Buhari, to the Iniyed States of America.

Adamu said Emefiele was among the entourage of President Buhari to the United States. Ripples Nigeria had reported that Buhari went to Washington DC to participate in the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit.

However, the president returned on Sunday after celebrating his birthday in US. But Emefiele informed the House of Representatives through Adamu that he was still on an official trip with Buhari.

Reacting to Emefiele’s reason for absence at the lower chamber, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, queried the official assignment Emefiele has been on for the last two weeks.

Also, Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, said the lawmakers’ resolution directing the CBN to suspend the cash withdrawal limit, which will become effective on January 9, 2023, still stands if Emefiele fails to appear before the House on Thursday before the lawmakers go on break for Christmas and New Year period.

Note that aside from Emefiele, the Senate has questioned two deputy governors of the Central Bank over the cash withdrawal policy, and urged the apex bank to revise the policy.

Emefiele escapes DSS arrest, court request Buhari’s permission

Ripples Nigeria had previously reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) had filed a motion to arrest Emefiele over allegations of his involvement in terrorism financing and economic crimes.

An ex parte motion was filed by the DSS, but the chief judge, Justice JT Tsoho, of the federal high court sitting in Abuja, said the secret police should obtain approval from President Buhari.

This was soon after a group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and some lawyers had embarked on a protest over alleged plans by the Department of State Security (DSS) to arrest and detain the the CBN governor,

Emefiele had been under scrutiny since announcing the redesign of the naira, followed with the cash withdrawal policy, which has been described by Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as targeted on politicians.

