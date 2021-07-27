Business
JUST IN: Again, CBN’s MPC holds interest rate at 11.5%
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has decided unanimously to keep the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 percent and all other parameters.
This was revealed by CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele while reading the communiqué at the conclusion of the MPC meeting on Tuesday, July 27th, 2021.
Among other highlights of the Committee’s decision, was the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR
The CRR was also retained at 27.5 percent, while Liquidity Ratio was also kept at 30 percent.
More details later
