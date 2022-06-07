JUST IN: Akpabio, Fayemi, Amosun step down for Tinubu

The trio of former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, ex-Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday stepped down from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race for the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu.

The aspirants stated this in their address at ongoing APC special convention in Abuja.

Details later…

