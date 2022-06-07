Politics
APC presidential primary begins as Buhari arrives Eagle Square
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary has officially begun following the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Eagle Square venue of the exercise.
Buhari arrived in the venue shortly after the arrival of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, one of the 23 aspirants vying for the APC presidential ticket.
The President was received at the venue by the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and other leaders of the party.
READ ALSO: ‘I have no anointed candidate for APC presidential ticket,’ Buhari tells governors
His arrival was heralded by tumultuous cheer from the crowd as he was ushered into the arena by the Guards Brigade, after which the exercise commenced fully with the delegates, journalists, party chieftains, and observers already at the venue as early as 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday.
