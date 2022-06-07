Ex-APC member, Adamu Garba, drops presidential ambition

A former member of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba, has dropped his 2023 presidential ambition.

Garba dumped the APC over the exorbitant N100 million the party charged for the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

He later joined the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and picked up the party’s forms.

The politician announced his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race in a statement on Tuesday.

He said: “Fellow Nigerians, in line with my aspiration for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming 2023 general election, we have identified some critical factors which are currently at odds with our aspirations and desire to bring about positive change to the Nigerian political space. Below are the most critical among the identified factors.

READ ALSO: Failing to raise N100m, Adamu Garba exits APC, joins new party

“There is a need for widespread consultation and rally of the interest of the country’s stakeholders, nationwide. This we did not achieve to some satisfaction.

“Nigerian Youth, whose agenda is what I am projecting is mostly disconnected and in silos, there is a need for proper networking among us, to build a network of like-minds, that genuinely care for Nigeria within the Youth constituency. This will require a longer time and nationwide consultation, and interest.

“There is a need for developing a structure that will ensure a pool of resources across the board for us to succeed in our journey to the office of the President.”

