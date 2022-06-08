Nwajiuba opts out of APC presidential primary, family offers reasons

The former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has opted out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary despite paying N100million for the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms.

The ex-minister was conspicuously absent when the 22 other aspirants and delegates gathered at the Eagle Square, Abuja, for the exercise on Tuesday.

His absence came as a surprise to many Nigerians as he was one of the first ministers to resign from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) after President Muhammadu Buhari directed public office holders with 2023 ambition to leave their posts last month.

However, to set the record straight, the ex-minister’s family in a statement issued by his brother, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, said he joined the presidential race with the understanding that the presidential ticket would be zoned to the South-East.

He added that Nwajiuba stayed away from the exercise over the fear of possible monetization of the process.

The statement read: “Many friends are calling to find out why my brother, Dr. Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba did not come out to address the APC convention.

“Simple: The understanding from the highest levels prior to his involvement, and considering his role in the founding of the APC, was that of consensus as was with the National Chairmanship a few months ago.

“With that understanding, the Presidential ticket was to come to the South, and the southeast.

“This has been the hope till the end of the negotiations. He, not wanting to be part of the Dollar and Naira bazaar, is convinced that what Nigeria needs now is no more of the same thing that has kept Nigeria at the low level it has been.

“Our challenges as a country cannot be addressed at the same energy level by which they were created.”

