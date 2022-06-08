Politics
VIDEO: Minor disruption in voting at APC convention over malpractices, delegates’ list
There was a minor disruption to voting at the ongoing presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja over alleged malpractices.
Agents of one of the leading aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, had complained of irregularities in the voting process, and that leaders or agents of aspirants were helping delegates write names of candidates they wanted them to vote for.
This development had prompted Amaechi to go to the voting area to personally intervene, after which normalcy was restored.
But his presence at the voting area had caused some rancour among delegates who raised their voices telling him to ‘leave that place’.
Read also: Amaechi, Okorocha harp on good governance at APC convention, say they’re best for Nigeria
Disputes were also raised as regards the delegates’ list.
Reacting, Atiku Bagudu, the Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) acknowledged that some states like Anambra had issues with their delegates’ list.
No fewer than nine aspirants had stepped down for the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and one other for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.
The voting process is ongoing as the three leading aspirants are Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
