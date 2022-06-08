‘Ask APC aspirants if they can do what they did not do seven years’, Peter Obi charges Nigerians

Presidential candidate under the platform of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has asked presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) their readiness to make the country better than it has been.

The former Anambra governor made the call on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Obi was speaking in the context of the ongoing presidential primary of the ruling party, as 23 aspirants jostled to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In the middle of the process, no fewer than nine aspirants stepped down from the race and canvassed support for the party’s national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu in keeping with the principle of zoning of the presidency to the southern region of the country.

Obi, however, charged Nigerians to prioritize experience and passion of aspirants for the development Nigeria deserves.

The tweet reads: “Dear Nigerian youths, as you listen to the aspirants of the ruling party jostle for their party’s ticket. Think and ask if they can offer tomorrow what they couldn’t provide in seven years; and if you’re doing better than you were seven years ago.”

Peter Obi left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) few days to its national convention for fears of being denied the presidential ticket as well as alleged monetization of primaries of the opposition party.

