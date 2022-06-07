You can’t wish Nigeria well and vote for someone you don’t believe in —Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates at the party’s special convention to vote for the right candidate in the exercise.

Osinbajo, who made the call in his address to the delegates, stressed the importance of the exercise to the future of the country.

He said: “You can’t wish Nigeria well and vote for someone you don’t believe in.

“Therefore, to our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, know that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for our country and its future.”

