Latest Politics

JUST IN… Buhari in meeting with APC governors

July 28, 2020
JUST IN... Buhari in meeting with APC governors
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) was physically present for the meeting at the ASO Rock Villa, others are participating virtually.

More to come…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!