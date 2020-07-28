JUST IN... Buhari in meeting with APC governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
While Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) was physically present for the meeting at the ASO Rock Villa, others are participating virtually.
More to come…
