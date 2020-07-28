ALLEGED R*PE: Police gives reasons for discontinuing case against D’banj

The Police Force Headquarters, Abuja has revealed why it decided to put an end to the alleged rape case leveled against popular musician, ‘Koko Master’ aka D’banj by one Ms Seyitan Babatayo.

DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, in a statement issued on Monday said that the case was terminated because its investigators could not establish any corroborative evidence in support of Ms Seyitan’s allegation of rape against D’Banj.

The Force PPRO, who was reacting to reports that there were still underground investigations of the allegations ongoing, also added that the complainant, through her legal representatives, has voluntarily withdrawn the petition.

DCP Mba while emphasising on why the Police halted the case said: “Essentially, we decided to discontinue the investigation into the case for two reasons.

“One, after an exhaustive investigation that took our investigators even up to the hotel where the incident allegedly took place, and so many other actions that we took, we have not been able to establish any corroborative evidence in support of the allegation.

“Secondly, the complainant, through her legal representatives, has voluntarily withdrawn the petition. For these two reasons, a decision was taken to discontinue the investigation,” he concluded.

This came after D’banj decided to go ahead with the N1.5 billion libel suit filed against Ms Seyitan who accused him of rape.

D’banj is going ahead with the suit despite the withdrawal of the petition submitted to the Inspector-General of Police against the musician on behalf of Ms Seyitan.

