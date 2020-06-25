Ms Babatayo narrates ordeal in the hands of D’banj, police since speaking out against alleged r*pe

A criminal complaint against ‘Koko Master’, Dapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj has been filed by Ms Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused him of raping her about two years ago.

Ms Babatayo who alleged that D’banj raped her in a hotel room on 30th December, 2018, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday which was published by S.T.E.R Initiative via its Twitter handle @StandtoEndRape.

According to her, the criminal complaint was filed on Monday 22nd of June, 2020 at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos.

Her statement reads; “Yesterday, Monday the 22nd of June, 2020, I Ms Seyitan Babatayo, formally made a criminal complaint of rape by Mr Oladape Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as a D’banj at the Gender Desk of the Nigeria Police Force Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja Lagos”.

Ms Babatayo also detailed the incident saying that; “December 30, 2018: D’Banj gained access into my hotel room at past midnight while I was asleep, he violated and raped me.

“3rd June, 2020: Following an online post about D’Banj saying no to rape, I called him out on his hypocrisy, by giving a detailed account of how he raped me in 2018.

“5th June 2020: I publicly shared a document from my lawyer regarding the situation.

“6 June, 2020: I visited the police station to make a formal report, but was not attended to. “15 June, 2020: D’Banj through his legal representative published a document in response to my lawyer’s document demanding N100m in damages.

“16th June, 2020: Four (4) armed policemen stormed my apartment and arrested me without a warrant. They seized my phones, other personal effects and detained me in the police cell overnight at IGP-IRT office at Harlod Shodipo, Ikeja.

“16th June, 2020: A friend reached out to a journalist who had been in contact with me earlier and raised the alarm that neither they nor my lawyer’s could reach me. My mom was also contacted to inform her of the ongoing situation.

“17th June 2020: With various efforts, I was released from custody after being made to sign to a gag order by the police. I spent the night in a location of D’Banj’s team’s choosing, which was not made known to the public.

“18th June, 2020: I was isolated from my family, coerced, pressured and intimidated in person by D’Banj and his team to retract all statements and announce that my testimony was a publicity stunt.

“Since 18th June 2020, D’Banj through his team has continued to harass me with incessant calls, boasting that he (D’Banj) can buy anyone off within the justice system in Lagos,” the statement concluded.

This came days after D’banj told Nigerians to desist from prosecuting him on social media platforms.

He made the statement on his Twitter and Instagram handles following the rape allegation involving himself and Ms Babatayo which has set the social media buzzing.

