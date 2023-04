JUST IN: Chelsea sack Potter after less than seven months

Premier League side Chelsea have sacked manager Graham Potter after less than seven months in charge.

The former Brighton boss was shown the door following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa.

It was the Englishman’s 11th defeat in 31 games since replacing Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge on 8 September.

More to follow…

