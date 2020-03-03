KADUNA ATTACKS: Our national security architecture calls for urgent reset —Atiku

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called for an immediate reset of Nigeria’s national security architecture following renewed attacks on some communities in Kaduna State by bandits.

The PDP chieftain who was reacting to the attack which reportedly claimed the lives of no fewer than 50 persons in Kerawa village, said that his thoughts and prayers were with those who lost their loved ones during the violence.

While reacting to the development, Atiku wrote thus on his Twitter page; “The tragic incident in #Kaduna, where scores of persons were killed makes a case for the urgent reset of our nation’s security architecture.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost loved ones in the attack,” he added.

Atiku’s comments come after, Kaduna State, Governor; Nasir El-Rufai expressed his sadness at the loss of lives, even as he commended the security agencies for tracing and neutralizing the bandits, during his visit to the affected communities.

He also declared during the visit that there will be no negotiations with bandits, affirming that the proper response to the criminal bandits is a sustained offensive by security agencies.

