Kaduna govt marks nine Makarfi properties for demolition

The Kaduna State government has marked nine properties belonging to the state’s former governor, Ahmed Makarfi, for demolition.

The government confirmed the development in a notice of revocation of the right of occupancy (RO) and demolition signed by the Registrar of Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS), Mahmud Aminu.

The notice was addressed to the Director of Cane Properties, Ibrahim Makarfi, and seen by journalists on Thursday.

The affected properties include five plots in Mogadishu, one in Doka, and three along Kwato Road in the Kaduna metropolis.

Makarfi ruled Kaduna State from 1999 to 2007.

The notice read: “I have been directed to refer to the above right of occupancy and inform you that His Excellency, Governor of Kaduna State has in the exercise of the power conferred on him under section 28 (5) (a) and (b) of land use act 1978, revoked and withdrawal your rights and continued failure and contravention of covenanted terms and conditions of the right of occupancy.”

