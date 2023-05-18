Nigerian govt declares May 29 date for presidential inauguration sacrosanct

The Federal Government said on Thursday the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, remains sacrosanct.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this when he addressed a World News Conference to kick-start the inauguration activities on Thursday in Abuja.

Mustapha, also the Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council, said the ongoing litigation at the presidential election tribunal would not affect the swearing-in of the president-elect and his deputy.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, are challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election, citing widespread irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

Security agents in the country had therefore expressed fear about plans by some individuals to frustrate the handover ceremony slated for Eagle Square, Abuja.

Mustapha said: “Without any fear of contradiction, there will be an inauguration on May 29.

“This is not the first time, during the election of former President Shehu Shagari there was litigation but the country went ahead with the inauguration.

“Also, during the election of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, there was litigation but we continued with the swearing-in.

“It was only former President Goodluck Jonathan that did not take the route of litigation.

“So, as long as the Lord tarries there will be inauguration.”

The SGF said the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act made adequate provisions for litigations arising from elections.

Mustapha said a good number of foreign leaders and dignitaries had declared their readiness to attend the inauguration.

He, however, did not mention those who had confirmed their attendance for security reasons.

“Diplomatic privileges will not allow us to announce the number of presidents or who is coming because of the precarious times we are in today.

“However, there is enthusiasm and eagerness to come and support Nigeria to sustain its democracy.

“So we have a responsibility to get it right,” the SGF added.

