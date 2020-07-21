Kaduna lawmaker tests positive for covid-19

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Nuhu Goroh has announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Goroh represents Kagarko constituency in the state house of assembly.

He made his coronavirus status public in a statement on Tuesday, noting he had been moved to an isolation centre in the state.

The statement read, “My respected constituents, on Friday the 17th of July, I invited the NCDC to come and take my COVID-19 test and they came and I requested them to take my sample, that of my wife, my aide and that of my brother.

“The result came out on Sunday, 19th July, 2020. Others were negative except mine which was positive.

“I was immediately moved to the Covid-19 isolation Centre where I am presently receiving treatment. I am stable and on medication.”

He added, “I have responsibilities as your elected representative to inform and urge you all to please obey the protocols on Covid-19 protection measures by observing, social distancing, wear face marks, wash hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer or stay home if you have no reason to go out and stay safe…

“Please pray for me and others at the centre for speedy recovery.”

