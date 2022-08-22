Kano Assembly confirms nine commissioner nominees

The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed the nine commissioners nominated by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, also confirmed the receipt of a letter from the governor for the screening of an additional nominee, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa, at the plenary.

The nominees are expected to replace some members of the state executive council who resigned from their positions a few weeks ago to pursue their 2023 political ambitions.

At Monday’s plenary, The House was dissolved into committee of the whole for the screening and confirmation exercise.

READ ALSO: Kano Assembly appoints new deputy majority leader

The new commissioners are – Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Lamin Sani-Zawiyya,Ya’u Abdullahi-Yan’shana, Garba Yusuf Abubakar and Dr. Yusuf Jibrin.

Others are – Adamu Fanda, Saleh Kausami, and Dr Ali Burum-Burum.

Ibrahim-Chidari said an invitation letter had been sent to Ibrahim-Tsanyawa to appear before the House for his screening on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now