News
Kano Assembly confirms nine commissioner nominees
The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed the nine commissioners nominated by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.
The Speaker of the Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, also confirmed the receipt of a letter from the governor for the screening of an additional nominee, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa, at the plenary.
The nominees are expected to replace some members of the state executive council who resigned from their positions a few weeks ago to pursue their 2023 political ambitions.
At Monday’s plenary, The House was dissolved into committee of the whole for the screening and confirmation exercise.
The new commissioners are – Ibrahim Dan’azumi, Abdulhalim Abdullahi, Lamin Sani-Zawiyya,Ya’u Abdullahi-Yan’shana, Garba Yusuf Abubakar and Dr. Yusuf Jibrin.
Others are – Adamu Fanda, Saleh Kausami, and Dr Ali Burum-Burum.
Ibrahim-Chidari said an invitation letter had been sent to Ibrahim-Tsanyawa to appear before the House for his screening on Tuesday.
