Politics
Kano elders drag NASS, AGF to court to hasten Biafran exit from Nigeria
A group of elders and politicians from Kano State, led by Nastura Ashir Shariff, Balarabe Rufa’I, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam, has dragged the National Assembly and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami (SAN) to a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to hasten the exit of Biafra and the South-East from Nigeria.
Also joined in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/538/2021, are the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.
The Kano elders are asking the court to compel the National Assembly and the AGF to hasten the exit of the South-Eastern region out of Nigeria before concluding on-going amendments to the country’s constitution.
In the suit, the elders averred in a supporting affidavit that their action was informed by the need to stem the tide of violence and destruction being allegedly occasioned by the agitation for secession, championed by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The plaintiffs claimed that they do not want a repeat of the 1967 to 1970 civil war that cost the nation many innocent lives and property worth billions of naira.
The reliefs sought by the plaintiffs, among others, include:
“A declaration that, by the combined effect of the provisions of section 4 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and Articles 1, 2, and 20(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004, the 4th defendant (the National Assembly) is empowered to set in motion a framework for a referendum to allow the South-Eastern region of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to decide on their bid for self-determination.
Read also: Kanu’s lawyer accuses Malami of double standard in Kyari’s case
“A declaration that in view of the provisions of Articles 1, 2, 4, 14 and 20(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004, the 2nd and 3rd defendants (the Senate President and House of Reps Speaker) have the power to call for a joint session of both chambers of the 4th defendant to deliberate on the agitation for self-determination by the South-Eastern states of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“An order directing the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants to provide a framework that will pave way for the self-determination of the South-Eastern states so as to leave the geographical entity called Nigeria before any further step is taken to further amend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
The first plaintiff in the suit, Shariff, stated in the supporting affidavit he deposed to that IPOB, founded by Nnamdi Kanu has been agitating for self-determination by way of creation of the independent state of Biafra away from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has assigned the case to Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo and has been fixed for November 1. 2021 for hearing.
