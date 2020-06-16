Kano gov, Ganduje, confirms state will continue probe of former Kano Emir, Sanusi

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has confirmed that the state will continue probe proceedings against ousted former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido II.

Governor Ganduje who revealed this on Monday while responding to questions on the legal issues surrounding the creation of four additional emirates, said that the state’s Public Complaints and Ant-Corruption Commission will soon commence proceedings against Sanusi.

Ganduje who was fielding questions from newsmen during a media interactive session held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, said that the anti-graft commission was free to try the former emir according to the law after certain claims were thrown out.

“Yes, there were legal issues, which delayed the speed with which we wanted to bring about the reform, but with the exit of the former emir, the courts have already thrown out those claims and now the anti-graft commission is free to try the former emir according to the law,” he said.

Ganduje also said at the time, there was “this so-called Kano Elders Forum” that tried to also frustrate the reform process, adding that their case was also dismissed by another court of competent jurisdiction “as such they have no legal standing to stop the reform”.

