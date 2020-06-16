Latest Politics

GOMBE: Commissioner, lawmaker test positive for COVID-19

June 16, 2020
COVID-19: Gombe govt confirms 3 additional deaths
By Ripples Nigeria

The Gombe State government has confirmed that another executive member and one member of the state House of Assembly have both been confirmed to be positive for the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

This was revealed on Monday during a press briefing by Gombe State Task Force committee chairman on COVID-19, Professor Idris Muhammad, who also informed that the committee has tested no fewer than 3,668 people with 410 turning out to be positive.

“Like Lagos State, Gombe has embarked on massive testing as a result of the number of confirmed cases.

“Four commissioners, five members of state House of Assembly and a Special Adviser to the governor were earlier confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 thus far,” he added.

This came days after the Deputy Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Siddi Buba, tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed his COVID-19 status to the Gombe State-owned media corporation.

Buba, who was elected the deputy speaker in 2019, is the sixth lawmaker in the state to test positive for the virus.

He has since joined other state government officials on self-isolation.

