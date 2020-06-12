Latest Politics

COVID-19: Health worker dies in Gombe

June 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Gombe State government said on Friday a Senior Registrar in Paediatrics with the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, Abubakar Mohammed, has died from COVID-19 in the state.

The Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Idris Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists in Gombe, said the health worker died three days ago.

He added that the deceased’s COVID-19 test result returned positive on Friday.

According to him, Muhammed was the first health worker to die from COVID-19 in the state.

He said: “Dr. Abubakar’s result returned positive. He died three days ago and I have just received his result.

“He was Senior Registrar in Paediatrics, FTH Gombe. His death makes him the first health worker to die from COVID-19 in Gombe.”

