Kano govt approves JAMB centres for 5 emirates

The Kano State government has approved the establishment of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Testing Centres (CBTCs) in the five Emirate Councils.

This was confirmed on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammadu Garba while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the council’s weekly meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

He also informed that the CBTs will serve as zonal offices covering the 44 local government areas in the state.

“The need for an increase in the number of CBTCs was informed by the increasing demand and also to prevent a situation where candidates have to be sent to neighboring states of Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina to sit for JAMB Exams,” he said.

Malam Garba also revealed that during its sitting, the council approved the establishment of the State Council on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to fast track the spread of ICT skills to the grassroots.

“The council would be co-chaired by the commissioner of science, technology, and innovation and that of local government, while the commissioners for information, education, higher education as well as all the chairmen of the 44 local government areas in the state will serve as members,” he added.

