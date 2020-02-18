Key suspect in alleged N2.5bn Digital Switchover fraud dies

The key suspect in the alleged N2.5billion Digital Switch-Over fraud, Lucky Omoluwa, is dead.

Omoluwa, who is the Chairman of Pinnacle Communications Limited, dies at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He was an associate of the suspended Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Modibbo Kawu.

Kawu was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari last week over his arraignment by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), who had accused him of complicity in the DSO fraud.

The Commission alleged that the NBC chief conferred corrupt advantage on Omoluwa by fraudulently recommending Pinnacle Communications Limited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for the release of N2.5 billion against the guidelines contained in the White Paper.

READ ALSO: EFCC re-arraigns 6 public officers over alleged N64.6bn pension fraud

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had on June 27 last year ordered Mohammed to appear in court to explain his role in the alleged fraud after admitting to the ICPC that he was misled by Kawu into approving the payment of the funds to Pinnacle Communications Limited.

Join the conversation

Opinions