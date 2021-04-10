Kidnapped monarch, cabinet chiefs regain freedom three days after in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

There was jubilation at the Umueze Nguru autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, on Saturday morning as their traditional ruler, Eze Charles Iroegbu, his cabinet chiefs and palace guards, who were abducted on Wednesday regained freedom from the kidnappers’ den.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the monarch who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of All States Mass Transit, his five cabinet chiefs and two palace guards were kidnapped after attending a traditional wedding ceremony in the Ehime Mbano LGA of the state.

According to reports, the victims were heading back to the kingdom in three vehicles, but were waylaid by the gunmen who then diverted their movement.

Fear had engulfed the atmosphere in the community as their abductors refused to establish communication with the royal family or anybody in the kingdom, but joy came on Saturday morning, as the monarch, his five cabinet chiefs and two palace guards were freed.

A source in the palace who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident saying, “Go and tell it to the whole world, my king, our king, the symbol of authority in our kingdom has been released. His cabinet chiefs and two palace guards who were kidnapped with him on Wednesday were also freed by the kidnappers. They returned to the kingdom this morning.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu said he could not confirm the release of the kidnapped victims.

