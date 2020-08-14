Latest Metro

Kidnapper Evans’ co-defendants to open their defence, as judge throws out no case submission

August 14, 2020
The four co-defendants of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike widely known as Evan’s, have lost their no case submission, as Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, ruled on Friday that they have a case to answer.

While dismissing their no case submission application, Justice Oshodi held that there are substantial evidence, especially the confessional statements of the defendants, to warrant their trial.

He therefore ordered them to open their defence.

