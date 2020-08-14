Latest Metro

NFVCB confiscates, destroys porn, other unapproved films, video works worth N3.5bn

August 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has revealed that in the last three years, it has confiscated and destroyed pornographic visuals and other unapproved films and videos worth N3.5 billion.

This was revealed on Friday by the Executive Director/CEO of the NFVCB, Mr Adedayo Thomas, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba, Delta State.

According to him, the items were seized from markets across the country during raids carried out by the NFVCB officials.

Thomas explained that the items seized included production equipment, DVDs, CD copies of multiple-in-one films and other uncensored foreign and local films, as well as pornographic materials.

“Over the past three years, we have confiscated and destroyed over N3.5 billion worth of unapproved film and video works across the country.

“In a single seizure, supported by the Nigeria Customs Service, we intercepted and seized empty CDS worth over N500 million, earmarked for illegal video duplication,” he noted.

