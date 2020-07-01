Kogi govt reacts to attack on FMC, Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has reacted to the attack on the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja by armed protesters on Wednesday.

The protesters, who attacked the administrative block of the hospital destroying the hospital facilities and carting away computers and documents relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, also carried placards asking for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello to come to the aid of residents of the state in view of the global pandemic.

The state government, in its reaction, however said the protesters were relatives of some patients of the hospital that were allegedly abandoned by medical workers at the hospital, as against popular believe that the protesters were thugs sponsored by the state government.

The statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo on Wednesday reads:

“The attention of the Kogi State Government has been drawn to the unfortunate scuffle between the Staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja and some patients’ relatives at the hospital, this morning.

“Preliminary findings revealed that the violence ensued when relations of patients in the medical facility protested against the failure of the management of the hospital to attend to them.

“Many people in the Emergency Ward were left unattended to and a mother delivered at the gate of the hospital. That generated a lot of public tension in the State.

“Tension started building since yesterday when patients and their relatives learnt of a plan by the medical staff to stage a protest today, seeking protection from Covid-19.

“We urge the people of the State to remain calm as Government will ensure maintenance of law and order.

“We also sue for calm and urge medical authorities to remain committed to their medical profession and responsibilities as Government will protect them in order to give them the confidence to deliver. Healthcare management must never be politicized.

“Also, Government will carry out further investigations to ascertain the remote causes of the breach of peace by the protesters and also address their fears.

“The Kogi State Government will also make the State-owned Specialist Hospital available to patients in critical condition and who are denied medical attention by the authorities of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.”

