Kogi State Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah dies of covid-19

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah, has died.

Unconfirmed reports say Justice Ajanah died at the COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre in Gwagwalada, Abuja on Sunday.

The death of Justice Ajana is coming less than two weeks after an aide to Governor Yahaya Bello, died in an Abuja hospital, and about a week after the death of the President of the Kogi State Customary Court of Appeal, Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga.

The Kogi State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have been at loggerheads over claims that some COVID-19 positive cases have been found in the state.

Ajanah’s remain is to be buried today (Sunday) in Abuja.

