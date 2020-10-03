KUKAH TO BUHARI: Where do we find the inspiration to celebrate 60th anniversary after years of bloodletting? (Audio) | Ripples Nigeria

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, has rhetorically asked the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari where citizens of the country will find the inspiration to celebrate 60 years of independence after years of bloodletting.

Bishop Kukah who asked the question in a thirty-minute speech to commemorate the 6oth anniversary of the country on Friday called on President Buhari to reset the clock before it is too late, adding that “Nigeria is literally a pool of blood.”

Kukah who took the time to explain in detail the existence of Nigeria and the problem therein, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to look inward into Nigeria’s problem and find a lasting solution to it and also queried the independence celebration.

He said; “After 60 years of bloodletting, blood has become embedded in our culture of existence, so, where do we find the inspiration to celebrate 60 years of independence?

Kukah said President Buhari has forgotten all his campaign promises, advising him to fulfil his promises to Nigerians

“President has turned his back on almost all the key promises he had made to all Nigerians during the campaign,” the clergy noted.

