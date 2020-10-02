 Buhari wishes Trump, wife quick recovery from COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria
Buhari wishes Trump, wife quick recovery from COVID-19

October 2, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday wished his United States counterpart, Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania a quick recovery from COVID-19.

The US president announced earlier on Friday that he had contracted the virus.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari sympathised with the US first family, saying the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and the difficulty in containing its spread.

He wishes the couple a speedy turnaround in their current health status and urged more compliance among Nigerians to protocols put in place by the government to check further spread of the virus in the country.

