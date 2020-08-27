Kwara govt confirms four new cases of Covid-19, discharges five patients

The government of Kwara State has confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 infections in the state and the discharge of five patients who have recovered from the deadly virus.

This was made known on Wednesday following an update released by the State Covid-19 technical committee in Ilorin which informed that the number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 940, while active cases now stands at 170.

“The death toll remains 25, the total number of discharged patients is now 745.

READ ALSO: Kwara gov, AbdulRazaq, appoints ex-military Gov, ex-DSS boss as security aides

The total number of tests done so far at 4978, with 3877 returned as negative, while 161 tests are being awaited,” the update added.

This came days after the state government confirmed that the death toll arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state has risen to 25 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions