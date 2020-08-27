10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, August 27, 2020

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you this morning.

1. Nigeria records 221 fresh COVID-19 cases as total hits 53,021; deaths now 1,010

Nigeria on Wednesday night recorded 221 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

2. Buhari orders end to estimated billing

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the players in the power sector to carry out mass metering of unmetered customers nationwide. Read more

3. FAAN loses N17.5bn in 23 weeks

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said it lost N17.5 billion of aeronautic charges in 23 weeks and incurred N1.4 billion loss of non-aeronautic charges between April and June. Read more

4. Nigerian govt spends $6.15bn on power sector reform –Minister

The Nigerian government has so far obtained funding in the sum of $6.15 billion (around N2.37 trillion) for the power industry and is currently reforming the sector with it, Sale Mamman, the Minister of Power said on Tuesday. Read more

5. Taraba workers threaten to embark on strike over minimum wage

The Joint Public Service Negotiating Council in Taraba State Wednesday gave the state government a seven-day ultimatum to sign the agreement on the new N30,000 minimum wage or face industrial action. Read more

6. After eight months in ISWAP captivity, abducted nurse regains freedom

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has facilitated the release of a Nigerian nurse who was abducted about eight months ago by the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP). Read more

7. EFCC recovers additional N130m from suspected treasury looters in Kwara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional N130 million from suspected treasury looters in Kwara State. Read more

8. NSE: Bull run continues as market adds N20bn

The bull run of the Nigerian bourse continued on Wednesday as the market capitalisation appreciated by N20.016 billion. Read more

9. Oil prices near 5-month high over U.S. output cuts, Bonny Light gains $0.94

Oil prices climbed towards $46 a barrel on Wednesday, approaching the highest level since March, lifted by U.S. producers shutting most of their offshore Gulf of Mexico output ahead of Hurricane Laura and a report showing a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles. Read more

10. Chelsea seal third summer signing as Chilwell signs five-year deal

English defender, Ben Chilwell has completed a move from Leicester City to Chelsea after signing a five-year deal with the Blues. Read more

