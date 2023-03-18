Politics
KWARA: Low turnout of voters despite early arrival of INEC officials
There seems to be a low turnout of voters in Kwara State for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state, despite the early arrival of INEC officials and materials.
Reports say polling units including; unit 010, Badi, Agbeyangi ward, Ilorin, and unit 004, Oke-Ose, are experiencing a low turn out of voters in the ongoing elections.
READ ALSO:Kwara residents troop to Ilorin, lament harrowing process to deposit old notes at CBN
At polling unit 010, Badi, Agbeyangi ward, Ilorin, only 2 voters had voted out of the 395 registered voters for the exercise while at Polling unit 004, Oke-Ose, out of the over 800 registered voters, only 56 had voted as at 10:00 am.
Meanwhile, Senator Yahya Oloriegbe, a Senator who represented Kwara Central Senatorial District at the 9th Senate has cast his vote at Ode-Oloriegbe polling unit 008 Alore area, Ilorin.
