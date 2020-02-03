Labour gives Anambra govt 14 -day ultimatum to implement minimum wage

The organized labour in Anambra State on Monday gave the state government a 14- day ultimatum to implement the new minimum wage or face the workers’ wrath.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Jerry Nnubia, told journalists at the end of its state executive council meeting in Awka, that the workers were dissatisfied with the implementation of the January 24 agreement with the government on the matter

According to him, what the government implemented fell short of what the labour demanded during negotiation between both parties.

He said: “The SEC decided to meet on the issue and took the necessary decision. We are dissatisfied and we frown at the decision of the government to renege on the agreement.

“We hereby give the government a 14- day ultimatum from today, after which the organized labour would not guarantee industrial harmony in the state.

“The state government did not follow the agreed chart with the organized labour in the state and as far as we are concerned, the difference we saw in the salaries of workers in January was just a bonus which the government decided to give to workers.”

