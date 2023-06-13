Politics
Labour Party factions feud over President Tinubu’s decision to investigate Emefiele
Factions of the Labour Party are at loggerheads over the decision of President Bola Tinubu to investigate Godwin Emefiele, who was suspended from his role as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Since his suspension, Emefiele has been detained by the Department of State Services for “investigative reasons”.
Speaking on the issue, the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party on Monday, applauded the DSS for going after Emefiele, shortly after his suspension by the president.
But in its reaction earlier, the spokesman of the Abure faction, Obiorah Ifoh faulted the suspension of the CBN governor by President Bola Tinubu, while describing the move as vindictive and unconstitutional.
Spokesman of the Apapa faction, Dr Abayomi Arabambi, in a statement, frowned at the condemnation of the Julius Abure-led executives for criticising the president over the suspension of the CBN governor.
Arabambi said, “Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Peter Obi-Abure-led faction of the Labour Party Spokesperson, Obiorah Ifoh where he irresponsibly claimed that the suspension approved by the president is unconstitutional, vindictive and not in good taste. Peter Obi’s faction out of deliberate falsehood and ignorance even accused the new Chief of Staff to the President Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila of complicity for not speaking up since he is now with the Government.
“We were all living witnesses to the travails of Nigerians to the different anti-masses policies rolled out on Nigerians by the embattled CBN Governor, and as a responsible Party, we will not just sit down and condemn a lawful inquiry into the years of the inglorious and corrupt reign of Emefiele, but rather called on the relevant security agencies to properly look into the action and deeds of the ex-governor.”
Read Also: Labour Party demands INEC investigation instead of CBN
He further alleged that Peter Obi and Julius Abure misappropriated over N12 billion during the course of the party’s presidential campaign.
“It is on record that Peter Obi and Julius Abure criminally appropriated to themselves an illegal labour party campaign fund to the tune of N12b and $15m the fund they had access to during the inglorious days of the grossly incompetent stints of the suspended CBN Governor Mr Godwin Emefiele through the deliberate affliction of pain and agony on the generality of Nigerians.
“The Obiorah statements are laced with tribalism, egocentrism and nepotism, and what this tells us is that all the rumours that Emefiele was part of those that sponsored the Presidential bid of Peter Obi may be true after all,” Arabambi claimed.
Earlier, the spokesman of the Abure faction, Obiorah Ifoh faulted the suspension of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, by President Bola Tinubu.
The opposition party described the President’s action as vindictive and unconstitutional.
He said the Labour Party “is disturbed by the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend/sack the governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, albeit unconstitutionally without seeking the permission of the national assembly and we insist that the action was not in good taste and sounds punitive.”
