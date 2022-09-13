Lagos Assembly orders waterfront commissioner to appear within 48 hours over mid-year report

The Lagos State House of Assembly has given a two-day ultimatum to the state’s Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, Kabiru Abdullahi, to appear before the lawmakers.

The latest directive followed the commissioner’s refusal to honour previous invitations extended to him by the House.

The parliament issued the order following the adoption of a motion moved by the Chairman of the House Committee on Waterfront Infrastructure, Mr. Wahab Jimoh at Tuesday’s plenary.

Jimoh described as unacceptable, the commissioner’s incessant refusal to honour the invitations extended to him by the committee.

He told his colleagues that the commissioner had always made the committee’s oversight functions difficult with his refusal to honour invitations and present needed documents.

He said: “It will be noted that it is this House that approved his appointment but the commissioner has refused to submit the mid-year budget report for review and appraisal.

“Currently, the ministry has been invited but as I am talking, the commissioner has refused to honour the invitation.

“I want to suggest that my committee be made to carry out a comprehensive investigation.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly probes 57 local councils’ accounts

“The House will also place on hold the confirmation of his appointment pending when the investigation is concluded.”

In his remark, another lawmaker, Mr. Bisi Yusuff, noted that the legislature was the most important arm of government in a democracy and must be respected.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to write to the commissioner to appear with all necessary documents on Thursday.

He said: “I have listened to your submissions and I want to appeal to the chairman and the committee members to sheathe their anger on him.

“We should give him another opportunity to appear before you on Thursday, unfailingly.

“The commissioner should also appear with all necessary documents.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now