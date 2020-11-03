Lagos at risk of second Covid-19 lockdown —Prof Abayomi

The bustling city of Lagos is at risk of a second Covid-19 lockdown due to continuous flagrant disregard for COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines by citizens.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi who said that the disregard of Covid-19 protocols could lead to a second wave of new infections in the state.

Prof. Abayomi who stressed the need for residents to strictly adhere to standard measures against COVID-19 infection, noted that a resurgence of cases in Lagos could also lead to the reversal of the strategically calculated measures put in place to open up the economy.

He recalled that the first wave of Covid-19 which started in December 2019 swept through an unprepared world and also noted that the first case of the virus in Nigeria was recorded in Lagos on February 27, 2020.

Prof Abayomi said; “Lagos has since become the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria with a record of 21,107 confirmed cases and 212 deaths from the virus till date.

“The containment measures put in place at the time included COVID-19 testing, isolation and treatment, surveillance, total shutdown of the State for about 12 weeks and a partial shutdown of social, economic and academic activities for over four months.

The commissioner therefore, advised citizens against unnecessary movement and social gatherings, unless it is absolutely necessary.

