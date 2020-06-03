Lagos discharges 20 more COVID-19 patients

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Wednesday 20 more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities following their full recovery from the virus.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said a total of 928 patients had now been discharged from the state’s treatment centres.

The governor said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 20 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 14 males and six females, all Nigerians were discharged from our Gbagada, Eti-Osa (LandMark) and Agidingbi isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients – 11 from Gbagada, eight from Eti-Osa (LandMark) and one from Agidingbi isolation centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

”With this, the number of #COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 928.”

