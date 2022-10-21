Lagos govt announces traffic diversion on Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State government has announced the diversion of traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASEMA), Taofiq Adebayo, who announced the closure of the bridge in a statement on Friday, said the move to enable officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to recover a waste disposal truck from the lagoon along the Iyana-Oworonshoki end of the bridge.

The recovery operation, according to him, will commence at about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Adebayo said: “There will be a road closure and traffic diversion on the Third Mainland Bridge for motorists moving from Lagos Island to connect the Mainland through Iyana Oworonshoki while the recovery operation is ongoing.

“From Victoria Island/Ikoyi/ Lagos Island, use the Carter Bridge to Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Headquarters to the Eko Bridge, to Funsho Williams Avenue (old Western Avenue), to Dorman-Long Bridge, to Ikorodu Road through Fadeyi and connect desired destinations.

“Or use the Carter Bridge to Iddo to Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay Way to Jibowu to Ikorodu Road and connect desired destinations. From Victoria Island/Ikoyi/ Lagos Island; to Mainland (Ebute-Mette); use the Adekunle interchange to Herbert Macaulay Way to connect desired destinations.

“Please, note that motorists moving from the Mainland inwards Lagos Island are not affected by this recovery exercise on the Third Mainland Bridge.”

