Gunmen attack Apostle Suleman’s convoy, kill three policemen, 4 others in Edo

Gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, in Edo State and killed seven persons including three policemen.

Suleman had just returned from a programme in Tanzania and was heading to a destination in Edo State when the gunmen attacked his convoy along the Benin-Auchi road.

Suleman’s lawyer, Samuel Amune, who confirmed the attack to journalists, said the cleric escaped death by a whisker.

However, the spokesman for the state police command, Chuidi Nwabuzor, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

“Let me hear from the Divisional Police Officer covering that area,” he said.

