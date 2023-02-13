Metro
Lagos govt orders corona inquest into death of Chrisland student, Whitney Adeniran
‘The Lagos State government has ordered a coroner’s inquest into the death of a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School in the Opebi area of the state, Whitney Adeniran.
Whitney’s parents had on Saturday raised an alarm over the death of their daughter during the school’s annual inter-house competition.
But in a statement issued on Sunday, the school management denied that the girl died in a hidden circumstance.
The deceased, according to the school, slumped in “public view” and was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.
However, the deceased’s father, Michael Adeniran, in a chat with BBC Pidgin, said his daughter died of electrocution.
The government had since ordered the closure of the school to allow a proper investigation into the incident.
READ ALSO: Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt orders closure of Chrisland School over 12-year-old student’s death
The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), confirmed the government’s position on the corona inquest to journalists on Monday.
The inquest, according to him, will enable the government to ascertain the cause of the girl’s death.
He said: “A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested in line with sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of the death of the student.”
