Lagos police commissioner threatens to arrest, dismiss erring SARS operatives | Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has threatened to arrest, dismiss and prosecute any policeman attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads for violating the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s restriction of their operations in the state.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police commissioner directed his monitoring team to comb the nooks and crannies of Lagos for any operative who engage in stop and search or any low-risk operation such as patrol in the state.

He also ordered the arrest of any operative found in mufti.

Odumosu charged Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in the state to discourage the use of commercial buses or unbranded vehicles for operations, except on surveillance or decoy assignments he specifically approved.

The statement read: “Any policeman who wants to embark on patrol, stop and search and checking of information must be in official police uniform with identification cards conspicuously hanging on his or her chest.

“Any Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer where police harassment, brutality or extortion occurs will be held accountable and shall accordingly be disciplined.”

