Metro
Lagos to impound unpainted commercial vehicles
The Lagos State government has directed the state Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to impound unpainted commercial vehicles across the state effective from Monday.
The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, stated this in a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs Unit, Mr. Toafik Adebayo.
Oreagba urged all intra-state commercial bus operators to ensure their vehicles were painted Red or Yellow with Black Stripes or be impounded by the government.
He said the move was to ensure compliance with the existing law of Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.
READ ALSO: LASTMA dismisses two officers for misconduct
Oreagba said: “Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been directed to impound any commercial bus not painted in the approved Lagos State colour of red or yellow with black stripes.
“Any vehicle impounded will not be released until the needful is done in accordance with the Law.
“All commercial buses must be duly registered with commercial number plates and hackney permits issued by the appropriate authority in Lagos.
“Also, all approved area shuttle buses must henceforth restrict their operations to their ‘approved’ areas of coverage as anyone caught outside their jurisdiction would be impounded and charged to court accordingly.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...