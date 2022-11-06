Lagos to impound unpainted commercial vehicles

The Lagos State government has directed the state Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to impound unpainted commercial vehicles across the state effective from Monday.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, stated this in a statement issued on Sunday by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs Unit, Mr. Toafik Adebayo.

Oreagba urged all intra-state commercial bus operators to ensure their vehicles were painted Red or Yellow with Black Stripes or be impounded by the government.

He said the move was to ensure compliance with the existing law of Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Oreagba said: “Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been directed to impound any commercial bus not painted in the approved Lagos State colour of red or yellow with black stripes.

“Any vehicle impounded will not be released until the needful is done in accordance with the Law.

“All commercial buses must be duly registered with commercial number plates and hackney permits issued by the appropriate authority in Lagos.

“Also, all approved area shuttle buses must henceforth restrict their operations to their ‘approved’ areas of coverage as anyone caught outside their jurisdiction would be impounded and charged to court accordingly.”

