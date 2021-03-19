LASACO, BUA among top losers as bearish situation returns in Nigeria’s stock market | Ripples Nigeria

The bearish situation in Nigeria’s Stock Exchange (NSE) returned on Friday with the equity capitalisation dropping to N20.08 trillion at the close of trading in the bourse.

This was lower than the N20.25 trillion recorded on Thursday.

On the same day, the All-Share Index dipped by 1.37 percent from 38, 914. 84 recorded on Thursday to 38,382.39.

Investors traded 290.61 million shares in 4,311 deals worth N4.01 billion. This was lower than the 1.46 billion shares worth N5.85 billion that exchanged hands in 4,040 deals on Thursday.

Ikeja Hotel topped the gainers’ chart on Friday after its share price rose by N0.1kobo to move from N1 to N1.1kobo per share at the close of trading.

Eterna Bank gained N0.5kobo during trading and increased its share price from N5.08 to N5.58kobo per share.

United Capital’s share price rose by N0.35kobo to end trading at N5.10kobo from N4.75kobo per share.

UBN’s share price increased by N0.25kobo and moved from N5.05 to N5.30kobo per share at the close of trading.

Africa Prudential share price rose by N0.25kobo to end trading with N5.35kobo from N5.1kobo per share.

LASACO topped the losers’ chart after losing 6.92 percent to drop from N1.3 kobo to N1.21kobo at the end of trading.

BUA Cement lost N4.8 kobo and dropped from N74.75kobo to N69.95kobo per share at the close of trading.

Neimeth’s share price plunged by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.78kobo from N1.9kobo per share.

Courtville’s share price declined by 4.76 percent and fell from N0.21 kobo to N0.2kobo.

Oando completed the list as its share price fell by N0.14kobo to end trading at N3.05kobo per share from N3.19kobo.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 66.09 million shares worth N1.48 billion on Friday.

Unity Bank shares were traded at a volume of 51.81 million and valued at N37.31 million.

GTBank was next with 39.38 million shares valued at N1.22 billion.

AIICO reported 26.84 million shares worth N33.22 million while Access Bank traded 12.69 million shares valued at N101.07 million.

