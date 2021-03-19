LASACO, BUA among top losers as bearish situation returns in Nigeria’s stock market | Ripples Nigeria

Business
LASACO, BUA among top losers as bearish situation returns in Nigeria’s stock market
The bearish situation in Nigeria’s Stock Exchange (NSE) returned on Friday with the equity capitalisation dropping to N20.08 trillion at the close of trading in the bourse.
This was lower than the N20.25 trillion recorded on Thursday.
On the same day, the All-Share Index dipped by 1.37 percent from 38, 914. 84 recorded on Thursday to 38,382.39.
Investors traded 290.61 million shares in 4,311 deals worth N4.01 billion. This was lower than the 1.46 billion shares worth N5.85 billion that exchanged hands in 4,040 deals on Thursday.
Ikeja Hotel topped the gainers’ chart on Friday after its share price rose by N0.1kobo to move from N1 to N1.1kobo per share at the close of trading.
Eterna Bank gained N0.5kobo during trading and increased its share price from N5.08 to N5.58kobo per share.
United Capital’s share price rose by N0.35kobo to end trading at N5.10kobo from N4.75kobo per share.
UBN’s share price increased by N0.25kobo and moved from N5.05 to N5.30kobo per share at the close of trading.
Africa Prudential share price rose by N0.25kobo to end trading with N5.35kobo from N5.1kobo per share.
READ ALSO: Eterna, Lasaco among top gainers as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from two consecutive losses
LASACO topped the losers’ chart after losing 6.92 percent to drop from N1.3 kobo to N1.21kobo at the end of trading.
BUA Cement lost N4.8 kobo and dropped from N74.75kobo to N69.95kobo per share at the close of trading.
Neimeth’s share price plunged by N0.12kobo to end trading at N1.78kobo from N1.9kobo per share.
Courtville’s share price declined by 4.76 percent and fell from N0.21 kobo to N0.2kobo.
Oando completed the list as its share price fell by N0.14kobo to end trading at N3.05kobo per share from N3.19kobo.
Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 66.09 million shares worth N1.48 billion on Friday.
Unity Bank shares were traded at a volume of 51.81 million and valued at N37.31 million.
GTBank was next with 39.38 million shares valued at N1.22 billion.
AIICO reported 26.84 million shares worth N33.22 million while Access Bank traded 12.69 million shares valued at N101.07 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Spain-based Sadiq Umar replaced by Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala in Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Enyimba star, Anayo Iwuala has been called-up by Gernot Rohr as part of the Super Eagles squad for this months...
EUROPA DRAW: Arsenal get giant-slayers Slavia Prague, Man Utd to face Granada
The two English Premier League clubs left in the Europa League race, Arsenal and Manchester United, have discovered their foes...
BREAKING… Liverpool to face Real Madrid in UCL quarterfinals; Bayern battle PSG
Premier League champions, Liverpool have been drawn against Spanish champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League....
EUROPA: Pogba winner in Milan sends Man Utd through to last-eight
Paul Pogba scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their round-of-16 tie with AC Milan in the Europa League....
Balogun sees red as Rangers exit Europa with loss to Olayinka’s Slavia Prague
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun was shown a red card on Thursday as Rangers fell to a 2-0 home defeat...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...
Top 3 sure ways to repair any corrupted or damaged PDF file
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive shift in the way we study, work, and live. With people having to...